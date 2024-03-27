Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Drug alert issued in Waterloo Region after 3 suspected fatal overdoses in 7 days

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 10:58 am
1 min read
This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen, also known as Percocet, in New York. View image in full screen
This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen, also known as Percocet, in New York. AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A drug alert has been issued by the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy for the area after three people died over the past week from suspected drug-poisonings or overdoses.

The agency says that the drug checking program at the Kitchener CTS site has found some new mixtures in fentanyl.

It has found various new fentanyl analogues, bromazolam, xylazine, and medetomidine/dexmedetomidine while running detections on fentanyl samples.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy, or WRIDS, notes that it has not connected the deaths with the substances identified.

“The unregulated drug supply is unpredictable and unexpected reactions may occur,” a release from WRIDS states. “Multiple doses of naloxone may be required.”

Trending Now

The number of overdose-related deaths in Waterloo Region has declined over the past couple of years after peaking at 110 in 2021, according to the WRIDS website.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 88 deaths the following year and 65 deaths in 2022. So far this year, 11 people have died of opioid overdoses although it is not noted if that includes the most recent deaths.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices