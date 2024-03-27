Manitoba continues to monitor ongoing Imperial Oil pipeline repairs

Send this page to someone via email

The province says its inspectors continue to closely monitor a damaged pipeline south of St. Adolphe, Man., and the potential impact it could have on Manitobans at the pumps.

Imperial Oil has notified the province that repairs, which are slated to take three months, are on schedule. The pipeline, which sends gas, diesel and jet fuel to the Winnipeg area, was shut down March 15 after concerns over its integrity were noticed during a routine inspection.

The province said Wednesday that work is ongoing to upgrade the offloading capacity at Winnipeg fuel terminals, and that it has already been completed at Gretna, with the goal of increasing the volume of fuel that can be transferred from rail to truck.

0:51 Winnipeg gas stations without gas? Expert says ‘it’s not a crisis’