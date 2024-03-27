Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Manitoba continues to monitor ongoing Imperial Oil pipeline repairs

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 9:52 am
1 min read
An Imperial Oil pipeline that sends gas, diesel and jet fuel to the Winnipeg area was shut down March 15 after concerns over its integrity were noticed during a routine inspection. View image in full screen
An Imperial Oil pipeline that sends gas, diesel and jet fuel to the Winnipeg area was shut down March 15 after concerns over its integrity were noticed during a routine inspection. Randall Paull / Global News
The province says its inspectors continue to closely monitor a damaged pipeline south of St. Adolphe, Man., and the potential impact it could have on Manitobans at the pumps.

Imperial Oil has notified the province that repairs, which are slated to take three months, are on schedule. The pipeline, which sends gas, diesel and jet fuel to the Winnipeg area, was shut down March 15 after concerns over its integrity were noticed during a routine inspection.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The province said Wednesday that work is ongoing to upgrade the offloading capacity at Winnipeg fuel terminals, and that it has already been completed at Gretna, with the goal of increasing the volume of fuel that can be transferred from rail to truck.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg gas stations without gas? Expert says ‘it’s not a crisis’'
Winnipeg gas stations without gas? Expert says ‘it’s not a crisis’

 

