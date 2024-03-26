Manitoba double homicide: Investigators follow leads to Prince Albert, Sask.

RCMP Manitoba Major Crime Services investigators went to Prince Albert, Sask., Tuesday, looking for witnesses of a double homicide that happened in 2021.

“We keep following the investigation where it leads,” said lead investigator, Const. David Giroux. “We will not give up on finding answers about the deaths of these two young people who had their whole lives ahead of them.”

Brent Denechezhe, 31, and Leona Tssessaze, 24, were killed in 2021, their remains found in a house fire on Northland Denesuline First Nation.

According to RCMP, their deaths were determined as homicides. The investigation continues to this day.

Earlier this week, RCMP said investigators revisited the scene of the deaths, searching for evidence for two days.

“While we recognize that a significant amount of time has passed and that the remains of the home have been removed from the site, we know there is evidence to be recovered that will assist with our investigation into the murder of Brent Denechezhe and Leona Tssessaze,” Giroux said.

RCMP said investigators want to speak to anyone who has knowledge of anyone leaving the community right after the murders and has not returned.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who saw someone leaving Denechezhe’s house between 4:30-5:30 am on Sept. 9, 2021, the day Denechezhe and Tssessaze were killed.

Investigators are currently chasing leads in Prince Albert. They ask people to call the tip line at 431-489-8112 if they know anything related to this investigation.