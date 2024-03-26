Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police ask for help identifying suspects after jewelry store robbed

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 6:43 pm
1 min read
Two of three suspects that Winnipeg police say robbed a jewelry store, and need the public's help identifying. View image in full screen
Two of three suspects that Winnipeg police say robbed a jewelry store, and need the public's help identifying. Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects alleged to have robbed a jewelry store.

In the afternoon on March 10, officers started investigating the theft, which happened in the 500 block of Waterfront Drive.

Police said three suspects broke into the store and got away with “a large quantity” of jewelry.

Anyone with information about who the suspects might be, is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Winnipeg police tackle spate of violent youth crime
