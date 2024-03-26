Calgary startups embrace AI technology: ‘We’ve only scratched the surface’

Send this page to someone via email

In the fast-paced digital landscape of Calgary’s startup scene, innovation knows no bounds.

From marketing to branding and design, companies like Tiller Digital are pushing the boundaries with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). But it’s not just about business — AI is making waves in unexpected sectors, including pet health.

Susan Groeneveld is at the forefront of this AI revolution. Groeneveld’s project, Sylvester.AI, utilizes AI algorithms to evaluate feline pain or discomfort based solely on a photo of the cat’s face.

“We took labelled data sets and applied pictures of cats in pain and non-pain. We found out we were over 90 per cent accurate,” Groeneveld explained.

The impact of Sylvester.AI is far-reaching, with veterinary clinics as far away as Singapore embracing the technology. Dr. Ruelle, a veterinarian and feline care expert, is integrating the technology into her practice at Wild Rose Cat Clinic.

“Cats show their emotion, their pain in their faces, but how can we use AI tech to make that service available everywhere,” said. Dr. Liz Ruelle.

Meanwhile, companies like Tiller Digital are leveraging AI, including Chat GPT and Waldo, to revolutionize their branding and design processes.

“We’ve only scratched the surface because things are changing so quickly,” Tiller Digital CEO and founder Chantelle Little.

Calgary’s emergence as a “large tech market” in 2022 has positioned it as a major hub for AI innovation.

“Certainly, Calgary is putting itself forward as a major hub for AI, and there is a lot of investment being put into AI in Calgary,” said. Dr. Crystal Chokshi, a professor at Mount Royal University.

However, amidst the excitement there are voices of caution. Chokshi noted there are concerns about copyright, data security, and confidentiality ever-present in the AI landscape.

Despite this, there’s an undeniable sense of excitement about the future.

“The future is truly exciting as to where this technology can go,” Groeneveld said.

“While it’s kind of scary at the beginning, it’s about finding those pieces that are exciting and trying to leverage them,” Little said.