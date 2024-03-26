Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

21-year-old from James Smith Cree Nation dies in rollover: RCMP

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 4:37 pm
1 min read
A 21-year-old died in a vehicle rollover on Monday on Coxby Road, southeast of Prince Albert, according to RCMP. . View image in full screen
A 21-year-old died in a vehicle rollover on Monday on Coxby Road, southeast of Prince Albert, according to RCMP. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 21-year-old died in a vehicle rollover on Monday on Coxby Road, southeast of Prince Albert, Sask., according to RCMP.

The man, from James Smith Cree Nation, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The driver was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the hospital. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital by EMS. RCMP said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Prince Albert RCMP said they will continue investigating alongside a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices