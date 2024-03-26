21-year-old from James Smith Cree Nation dies in rollover: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old died in a vehicle rollover on Monday on Coxby Road, southeast of Prince Albert, Sask., according to RCMP.

The man, from James Smith Cree Nation, was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the hospital. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital by EMS. RCMP said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Prince Albert RCMP said they will continue investigating alongside a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.