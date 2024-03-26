Man injured in crash after fleeing traffic stop: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say a 22-year-old man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash and the Special Investigations Unit has been notified.

Police say a fast-moving vehicle with no headlights on was driving in the city’s south end just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver reportedly fled.

Less than 10 minutes later, emergency services were called to a crash on Osgoode Drive, near Adelaide Street South and Bradley Avenue.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say investigators learned the vehicle involved had been reported stolen not long before the failed traffic stop.

A London man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Because he sustained injuries during an interaction with police, the Special Investigations Unit has been called in and will be investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

London police say they are providing no further comment.