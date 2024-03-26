Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man injured in crash after fleeing traffic stop: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 4:23 pm
1 min read
A closeup of the sign for the SIU's offices. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in London, Ont., say a 22-year-old man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash and the Special Investigations Unit has been notified.

Police say a fast-moving vehicle with no headlights on was driving in the city’s south end just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver reportedly fled.

Less than 10 minutes later, emergency services were called to a crash on Osgoode Drive, near Adelaide Street South and Bradley Avenue.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say investigators learned the vehicle involved had been reported stolen not long before the failed traffic stop.

A London man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Because he sustained injuries during an interaction with police, the Special Investigations Unit has been called in and will be investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

London police say they are providing no further comment.

Click to play video: 'Police in London, Ont. seek vehicle wanted in hit-and-run investigation'
Police in London, Ont. seek vehicle wanted in hit-and-run investigation
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices