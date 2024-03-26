Menu

Health

Saskatchewan patients can now access surgical procedure information online

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 5:22 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan patients can now access surgical procedure information at their fingertips on their MySaskHealthRecord account. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan patients can now access surgical procedure information at their fingertips on their MySaskHealthRecord account. Global Regina
From scheduled procedure dates, location to the names of the specialists and surgeons, Saskatchewan patients now have online access their surgical information.

Saskatchewan’s Minster of Mental Health and Addictions Tim McLeod announced the latest enhancement to MySaskHealthRecord accounts that allows people to access their health information at their fingertips.

“This increased access for patients will support better informed discussions between the patient and their care provider,” said McLeod. “We are the first province to make information about upcoming surgical procedures available to patients through their online health record … I’m looking forward to seeing the surgical procedures icon in action, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Paul Maindonald, eHealth’s vice president of digital services and Chief Information Officer, said Saskatchewan is the first province in Canada to offer health information in this form.

“Over the past ten days, the eHealth technical teams have loaded up 390,000 surgical procedure records into the 693,000 MySaskHealthRecord accounts that we have currently,” said Maindonald. “More records are being added every day as new surgical information is gathered.”

Accounts will also contain information about surgical procedures performed from 2018 onward. The cost to develop the eHealth feature were around $1.3 million. Maindonald added that announcements of further enhancements will be made by eHealth in the future.

 

 

 

 

