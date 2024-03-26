Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia announces more modular housing for health workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2024 3:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia buys motel to help ease housing shortages faced by health-care workers'
Nova Scotia buys motel to help ease housing shortages faced by health-care workers
Nova Scotia has announced its first project to help those in health care find a place to live amid the housing crunch. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, the province has purchased a motel to house workers recruited to work in the South Shore. – Sep 11, 2023
The Nova Scotia government will erect prefabricated homes at sites near two hospitals in the province as part of a $45-million program to address housing shortages for health-care workers.

Housing Minister John Lohr says the 12 modular homes will provide housing for about 25 health workers and their families, with some units ready for occupancy next month.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Four three-bedroom homes in the Cardeil Estates in Port Hawkesbury, close to the Strait Richmond Hospital, are to be ready in early April.

Work is expected to begin in late May on eight other homes in the village of Sunnyville near the Guysborough Memorial Hospital.

Last fall, similar modular housing was announced in Lunenburg, N.S., featuring 10 to 12 one-bedroom units and six townhouses for families, with the first units expected to be ready later this year.

Health-care workers will be given priority to rent units at the two new sites, although Lohr said Tuesday that if there are vacancies, skilled tradespeople will be next in line.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

