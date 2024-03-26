Nova Scotia announces more modular housing for health workers

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government will erect prefabricated homes at sites near two hospitals in the province as part of a $45-million program to address housing shortages for health-care workers.

Housing Minister John Lohr says the 12 modular homes will provide housing for about 25 health workers and their families, with some units ready for occupancy next month.

Four three-bedroom homes in the Cardeil Estates in Port Hawkesbury, close to the Strait Richmond Hospital, are to be ready in early April.

Work is expected to begin in late May on eight other homes in the village of Sunnyville near the Guysborough Memorial Hospital.

Last fall, similar modular housing was announced in Lunenburg, N.S., featuring 10 to 12 one-bedroom units and six townhouses for families, with the first units expected to be ready later this year.

Health-care workers will be given priority to rent units at the two new sites, although Lohr said Tuesday that if there are vacancies, skilled tradespeople will be next in line.