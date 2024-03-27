Good Friday and Easter 2024: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As Good Friday and Easter approach, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed over the holiday weekend in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

Waterloo Region on Good Friday and Easter

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Good Friday and the normal schedule for the remainder of the weekend.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule on Friday. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday and Easter Monday but the location at 250 Strasburg Rd. in Kitchener will be closed both days.

There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off on Friday and Monday.

All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo library locations will open Saturday but be closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

All LCBO outlets and Beer Stores will be closed on Friday and Sunday with select LCBO locations set to open on Monday.

Cambridge on Good Friday and Easter

• McDougall Cottage will open from Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Closed Friday and Monday:

• Ted Wake Centre

• David Durward Centre

• William E. Pautler Centre

• Cambridge Centre for the Arts

• Allan Reuter Centre

All arenas.

Closed Friday:

• John Dolson Centre (Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday)

• W.G. Johnson Centre (Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday)

Open Saturday:

• Idea Exchanges

Closed all weekend:

• Cambridge City Hall

Kitchener on Good Friday and Easter

City Hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

The food court at Kitchener Market will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.. In addition, the market will be open on as per usual on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Homer Watson House will be closed Friday and Monday

THEMUSEUM will be closed on Friday but open for the remainder of the weekend including Monday for a special April Fools Day! celebration.

Activa Sportsplex, including the Lyle S. Hallman walking track, will be open all weekend. All other arenas will open for scheduled rentals only.

The Kitchener Rangers will play games 1 and 2 of their playoff series with the Erie Otters on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Aud. Aside from that, the Aud will be open for scheduled rentals.

The Budd Park indoor facility will be open for scheduled rentals.

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum and Joseph Schneider Haus are open all weekend from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Community Centres are closed Friday. Most are closed on Sunday aside from Country Hills, which will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Monday, the following community centres will be open for these hours:

• Bridgeport: open for special event only

• Centreville-Chicopee: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Chandler Mowat: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Country Hills: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Doon Pioneer Park: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Downtown: 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Forest Heights: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Huron: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Kingsdale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Mill Courtland: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Stanley Park: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Victoria Hills: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All libraries are open Saturday but closed for the remainder of the weekend.

All Swimming pools will be closed on Friday but open for the remainder of the weekend.

Waterloo on Good Friday and Easter

Only closed on Good Friday:

• RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living

• Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex & Swimplex. Will open with special swimming schedule on Saturday and Sunday.

Closed Friday and Monday but open Saturday and Sunday:

• Albert McCormick Community Centre

• Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre

• Moses Springer Community Centre

• WMRC Community Pavilion (Adult Recreation Centre)

Open Saturday only:

• Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery

Closed Friday through Monday:

• Waterloo City Hall

• Waterloo Service Centre