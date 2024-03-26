Saskatoon man arrested for multiple break-ins at assisted living facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police said on Tuesday that a 48-year-old man has been arrested for break-ins at multiple assisted living facilities in the city.

The break-ins started in December 2023 in the 1200 block of Osler Street, when police said a suspect broke into one of the facilities on the block twice in the same night.

In January, police said the suspect struck again, breaking into the underground parkade of an assisted living facility in the 2900 block of Louise Street. He targeted property in unlocked vehicles.

The man returned to the same facility in February but was unsuccessful in stealing anything.

Using video footage of the areas, police were able to arrest the man and charge him with break and enter, mischief, and theft under $5000.