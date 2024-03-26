Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon man arrested for multiple break-ins at assisted living facilities

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 1:35 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
The break ins started in December 2023 on the 1200 block of Osler Street, when a suspect broke into one of the facilities on the block twice in the same night. . File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon Police said on Tuesday that a 48-year-old man has been arrested for break-ins at multiple assisted living facilities in the city.

The break-ins started in December 2023 in the 1200 block of Osler Street, when police said a suspect broke into one of the facilities on the block twice in the same night.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In January, police said the suspect struck again, breaking into the underground parkade of an assisted living facility in the 2900 block of Louise Street. He targeted property in unlocked vehicles.

Trending Now

The man returned to the same facility in February but was unsuccessful in stealing anything.

Using video footage of the areas, police were able to arrest the man and charge him with break and enter, mischief, and theft under $5000.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices