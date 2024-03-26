Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops seek second-degree murder suspect

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 1:13 pm
1 min read
Dyson Irvin Sumner, 28, is wanted for second-degree murder.
Dyson Irvin Sumner, 28, is wanted for second-degree murder. Winnipeg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for the suspect in a March 19 homicide who remains at large.

Dyson Irvin Sumner, 28, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Murdo Baker, 24.

Baker was found unresponsive at a Main Street apartment building that morning, and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say members of the public should avoid making contact with Sumner, who is considered dangerous, and instead contact homicide investigators with information at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Homicide investigation underway after man found unresponsive at Winnipeg apartment'
Homicide investigation underway after man found unresponsive at Winnipeg apartment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices