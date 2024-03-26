Winnipeg cops seek second-degree murder suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for the suspect in a March 19 homicide who remains at large.

Dyson Irvin Sumner, 28, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Murdo Baker, 24.

Baker was found unresponsive at a Main Street apartment building that morning, and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say members of the public should avoid making contact with Sumner, who is considered dangerous, and instead contact homicide investigators with information at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).