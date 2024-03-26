Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba woman charged with sexual abuse, exploitation of her own infant

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 1:07 pm
1 min read
Canada Cybercrime Report View image in full screen
A file photo of a woman's hand typing on computer keyboard in the dark. d3sign / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Manitoba woman is in custody facing a slew of serious charges — including allegations that she sexually abused her own infant — after an investigation by the RCMP’s internet child exploitation unit.

Police said they became aware of an account on X (formerly Twitter) in mid-March that had uploaded child sexual abuse and exploitation material. With the help of investigators from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, a suspect was quickly identified.

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested within two hours of the account being discovered, police said, and the infant was taken to safety.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

She has been charged with sexual assault, incest, and possessing, accessing and printing, publishing and making child pornography.

RCMP said they later learned a 31-year-old man in the same community, whom police won’t name to protect the victim’s identity, was in possession of the exploitative material. They said the man had been extorting the woman and threatening to post the material. He was also found to be in possession of child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

He is in custody facing charges of possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, and extortion without a firearm.

Trending Now

A third person, in the United States, is also believed to be in possession of the material, and police said they’re working with international law enforcement partners to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man faces sexual abuse, child porn, and luring charges in ICE investigation'
Winnipeg man faces sexual abuse, child porn, and luring charges in ICE investigation
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices