Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, March 26

Saskatchewan’s economic lookout, students supporting teachers with a walkout, and why to consider Nashville for a vacation.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, March 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Sask economy relatively strong: Desjardins economist

Saskatchewan’s budget highlighted the government’s course on spending priorities, including the largest ever increases to school operating funding, health care funding and municipal revenue sharing.

Marc Desormeaux, principal economist with Desjardins, says the province’s economy is relatively strong and he expects it to outperform the national average.

Desormeaux looks at the financial picture of Saskatchewan in this interview with Chris Carr.

Saskatoon high school students plan walkout to support teachers

Students across Saskatoon are set to walk out of their classrooms on March 27 in protest of the provincial government not coming to an agreement with the Saskatoon Teachers’ Federation.

The organizers of the walkout say there is lack of provincial support for education and teachers.

Abbie Shynkaruk and Gina Han, two of the organizers of the walkout, explain why they are taking this action and what message they hope to send to the government.

Nashville is a popular destination: Travel Tips

Nashville is becoming a travel destination, with fun and attractions for people of all ages.

One of the top attractions is the Grand Ole Opry, but that’s not the only reason to visit Nashville.

Jamie Milton of Uniglobe Carefree Travel Group looks at the reasons why people should consider a Nashville getaway along with the deal of the day.

