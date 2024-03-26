Menu

Environment

Low-to-moderate risk of spring flooding, Manitoba hydrologic forecasters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 12:15 pm
The province is calling for a low-to-moderate risk of flooding in Manitoba this spring. View image in full screen
The province is calling for a low-to-moderate risk of flooding in Manitoba this spring. Global News
The province has released its latest flood outlook for Manitoba, and so far, so good.

According to the Manitoba Hydrologic Forecast Centre, the latest outlook shows a low-to-moderate risk of significant flooding this spring.

Although the final melt and future precipitation could change the prediction, water levels as of late March are expected to stay below dikes and other flood protections.

While the forecasters aren’t anticipating significant precipitation in Manitoba this week, they said they’re monitoring a system south of the border, which has the potential to bring up to 25 millimetres of precipitation to the U.S. side of the Red River Basin.

The province said it also doesn’t anticipate having to use the Floodway this spring, and only minimal operation of the Portage Diversion may be needed — depending on weather conditions — to control water levels on the Assiniboine River.

Daily forecasts from the centre are expected by the end of March into the beginning of April, when run-off has fully begun.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

