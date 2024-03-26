Belleville signs medical student through doctor recruitment program

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Bellville has secured another medical student through its doctor recruitment program.

Western University medical student Mike Ding will begin to receive financial support from the city as he completes medical school and starts his residency, the city announced this week.

Through the program, Ding has agreed to establish a clinic-based practice in Belleville once he graduates and is certified.

“Mike Ding is the perfect candidate for our program,” Mayor Neil Ellis said in a statement.

“He is an accomplished student with a strong desire to help people improve and treat their health conditions and the City of Belleville is the perfect place for him to launch and grow his career after many years in medical school.”

Belleville’s doctor recruitment program offers up to $150,000 to students who agree to practise in Belleville.

According to the city’s website, the program provides $25,000 a year for six years in return for a five-year commitment of service to the city.

“Although health care and physician recruitment are not a municipal responsibility, the City of Belleville has recognized the shortcomings of the provincial health care system and has implemented one of the most successful recruitment programs in the province,” the city explained in a media release this week.

“The program is funded by the dividends the city receives as a shareholder of Elexicon Energy and to date, over $6 million has been committed to attracting primary health care providers.”

Ding is the 44th physician to sign on with the program, which has also seen five nurse practitioners sign on.

“Looking ahead to the exciting new chapter beyond medical school, I am filled with anticipation for the opportunity to practise family medicine, here in Belleville,” said Ding in the city’s media release.

“The charm and sense of community that Belleville embodies really resonated with my goal of providing comprehensive primary care to patients in a supportive environment.

“Belleville’s recruitment program also showed me firsthand the City’s commitment to supporting family physicians and prioritizing community health.”

Ellis said Ding is expected to be fully certified in 2028.

In the meantime, the city is encouraging anyone in need of a family physician or nurse practitioner to register with Health Care Connect, the province’s waitlist working to connect doctors with patients.

To find more information or to register with HCC, call 1-800-445-1822 or check out the HCC website.