Good Friday and Easter 2024 in Peterborough: What’s open and closed

Send this page to someone via email

A number of businesses and municipal services in Peterborough, Ont., will be closed on Good Friday and over the Easter long weekend.

Here is a list of some businesses and services that are open and closed in the city from Good Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 1:

Municipal/provincial

Peterborough City Hall (including clerk’s office, tax office, building services): All closed on Good Friday and on Monday. Online services are available at peterborough.ca.

City-operated child-care centres: Both the Pearson Day Care Centre and Peterborough Day Care are closed on Good Friday and on Monday.

Garbage/recycling collection: Curbside collection of garbage and green bins and all recycling collection usually collected on Friday moves to Monday. Material must be at the curb by 7 a.m. Monday. All other collection days remain unchanged.

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open 24 hours a day daily.

City/county landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Emergency shelter services: Open all weekend. Individuals can access services by calling 705-926-0096.

Hazardous household waste facility (400 Pido Rd.): Closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday. Open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public works: Available by calling 705-745-1386; available 24 hours daily.

Peterborough Airport: Open regular hours with staff on site from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Good Friday to Easter Sunday. Staffed 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning on Monday.

Peterborough Transit: Operating on a holiday service schedule on Good Friday. Regular service on Saturday, Easter Sunday and Monday. Visit peterborough.ca/transit for more information and scheduled adjustments, or call 705-745-0525.

Peterborough Social Services office (178 Charlotte St): Closed on Good Friday through to Monday.

Peterborough Public Health: Offices are closed on Good Friday through to Monday.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed on Good Friday through to Monday. Fine payments can be made online at peterborough.ca/POA.

Arts, leisure and recreation

Peterborough Memorial Centre (151 Lansdowne St. W.): Box office closed on Good Friday through to Monday. Arena open for pre-booked ice rentals Saturday and Easter Sunday. Tickets for events available online.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.): All services closed on Good Friday through to Monday.

McDonnel Street Community Centre (577 McDonnel St.): Closed on Good Friday and on Monday.

Kinsmen Civic Centre (1 Kinsmen Way): Closed on Good Friday and Monday. Open Saturday and Easter Sunday regular hours for ice rentals.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Open on Good Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular hours Saturday and Easter Sunday 6 a.m to 5 p.m. and Monday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed on Good Friday. Open Saturday and Easter Sunday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Monday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed on Good Friday and on Monday. Open Saturday and Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info about gallery exhibitions and programs, visit the art gallery’s website.

Downtown Youth Space (210 McDonnel St.): Closed on Good Friday through to Monday. Learn more about free, drop-in programs for youth aged 13 to 18 online.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed as construction continues on the new museum on Ashburnham Drive. Grand opening planned on the weekend of May 11.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed on Good Friday through to Monday. Digital resources are available online.

Peterborough Museum & Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Closed on Good Friday. Open Saturday to Monday noon to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit the museum’s webpage.

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Open on Good Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular hours Saturday and Easter Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Monday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Trent University Bata Library (1600 W Bank Dr.): All services closed on Good Friday. Library open Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Easter Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Service desk open on Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Easter Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Archives and special collections and the Maps, Data and Government Information Centre (MaDGIC) are all closed Good Friday to Easter Sunday. On Monday archives/special collections are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and MaDGIC 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Shopping/grocery

LCBO: All stores are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. All stores will be open on Saturday. Select stores will be open on Monday, including at 870 Lansdowne St. W. (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.), 400 Lansdowne St. E. (Willowcreek Plaza) and 1154 Chemong Road (Portage Place), from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Beer Store: All stores are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Regular operating hours on Saturday and Monday.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Brock Street store open Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m to 8 p.m.; Lansdowne store open Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both stores closed on Good Friday.

Kawartha Dairy (815 High St.): Open on Good Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Easter Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lansdowne Place Mall (645 Lansdowne St. W.) Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Monday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

M&M Food Market (1080 Lansdowne St. and 1091 Chemong Rd.): Both are closed on Good Friday. Both are open on Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Easter Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed on Good Friday and on Easter Sunday. Open Saturday and Monday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No Frills (Chub & Nikki’s 1866 Lansdowne St. W. and Greg’s 230 George St. N.): Both are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Both stores are open on Saturday and Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Peterborough Square (340 George St. N.): Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 7 a.m. to midnight and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Both are open on Saturday and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both stores closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Both are open on Saturday and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.