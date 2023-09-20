Opening of new Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough delayed until winter 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Construction issues have pushed the opening of the new Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough, Ont., to winter 2024, officials announced Wednesday morning.

The opening of the 65,000-square-foot museum along Ashburnham Drive was originally planned for this fall. However, museum executive director Carolyn Hyslop says a number of construction industry issues means an opening won’t occur until winter 2024. A grand opening is expected in May.

Among construction-related issues are material and labour availability, supply chain disruptions and scheduling for the $40-million project on the shore of Little Lake. Once completed, the museum will house what it claims is the largest collection of canoes and kayaks with more than 600 watercraft, 500 paddles and hundreds of other artifacts.

“I am thrilled to announce that we will welcome our supporters to the new museum and campus the weekend of May 11th for our grand opening celebrations,” Hyslop said. “While the pandemic and its impacts on the construction industry have affected our timeline, it has not affected the spirit and enthusiasm for this project.

“It will be worth the wait when visitors can explore this beautiful facility and our many new offerings and then continue to the lakefront for a memorable paddling experience.”

The weekend of May 11 will also include on-water activities. A full schedule of events will be released closer to the date.

Construction began on the building in October 2021 to replace the aging Monaghan Road museum, which closed in September 2022. The building used to be a factory for the former Outboard Marine Corporation but closed in 1990.

Despite the construction delays, the museum recently reached a milestone by moving more than 100 canoes and kayaks into the new exhibition hall.

“Moving this first portion of the collection into its new home was an incredible moment in this organization’s history,” museum curator Jeremy Ward said. “This collection is unlike any other worldwide and has been recognized for its national significance to this country. Now, it finally has a home befitting it. It was certainly an emotional moment for myself and our team.”

The remaining 500 watercraft will be relocated to the new museum over the next several months.

The new museum will also offer hands-on indoor and outdoor experiences, an outdoor Lang Lakefront campus, daily 90-minute canoe tours, canoe and kayak rentals, children’s day camps, adult paddling courses, an artisan workshop and food and drink services from the Silver Bean Café.

Last year, Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, granted patronage to the museum. A decade ago, the Canadian Senate declared the museum and its collection a cultural asset of national significance.

Hyslop notes its fundraising campaign has reached 97 per cent of its $40-million goal. Along with public donations, financial support has come from the City and County of Peterborough, the federal and Ontario governments and the Weston Family Foundation.