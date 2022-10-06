Canadian Canoe Museum selects Silver Bean Café as the new museum’s café operator

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough-based Silver Bean Café has been selected as the café operator for the new Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough.

Officials made the announcement on Thursday, noting that in March the museum issued a request for proposal to qualified vendors to host a café at the new museum on the shore of Little Lake.

Construction continues on Ashburnham Drive for the new $40-million, 65,000-square-foot museum, which will open in the summer of 2023 to showcase more than 600 canoes and kayaks, 500 paddles and hundreds of other artifacts, books and more. The museum claims to have the world’s largest collection of canoes and kayaks.

The Silver Bean Café will begin the new partnership next summer with a café that can accommodate 30 people seated inside and 32 seated outside on the terrace. It is expected that the café will be open seven days a week during the museum’s hours of operation, year-round.

“We were searching for an energetic, warm, and welcoming team with proven experience to manage and operate the museum’s new café, that was also community-minded and would work with us to enhance our visitor experience,” stated museum executive director Carolyn Hyslop.

“The Silver Bean Café was a natural fit. We cannot wait to sip on an Americano by the outdoor fireplace on the lakefront terrace or enjoy an ice cream while walking along the trail and shoreline.”

Currently, the Silver Bean Cafe has an establishment on King Street along the Otonabee River. Owner Dan Brandsma says that site will continue to operate seasonally, but he is excited for his new venture.

“We are thrilled that the Silver Bean Café is partnering with the Candian Canoe Museum to provide a beautiful new and welcoming café space,” he said. “It is exciting to be able to provide a location that will be open all year round and maintain a presence on another beautiful Nogojiwanong/Peterborough waterfront with stunning indoor and patio options.”

Brandsma says the menu will consist of light lunches with specialty sandwiches and salads; breakfast made fresh to order, including freshly baked scones; desserts baked in-house and imported from other local bakeries; locally roasted coffee and espresso drinks; Kawartha Dairy ice cream in the summer; soup, chilli and other comfort foods in the winter; and a variety of grab-and-go options. The café will also be licensed to serve alcohol.

“We feel we have a natural affinity to the museum’s values, culture, and waterfront location and will do our utmost to add to the experience with fresh, local and delicious food and drink offerings. What a privilege — we can’t wait.”

The current museum on Monaghan Road closed for the season on Sept. 6. To date, the capital campaign has raised 93 per cent of the $40-million goal for the new museum. Those interested in legacy giving are asked to contact Kate Kennington, development officer, via email at kate.kennington@canoemuseum.ca.

