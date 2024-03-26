New partnership to offer HIV support services in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

A new program aims to help people who are living with or who may have HIV in the Guelph-Wellington area.

The Guelph Community Health Centre and the AIDS Committee of Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Area are partnering to deliver HIV support services to community members.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In a news release, the program will be administered by ACCKWA under the direction of the Ontario Ministry of Health starting Monday.

Guelph CHC will be providing harm-reduction services including the Stay Sharp needle exchange program in addition to HIV clinical services and gender-affirming health care.

There is a temporary set up at the health centre while work is underway to establish a permanent location.

The new program will replace ARCH (HIV/AIDS Resources & Community Health) and officials say they are working to ensure there is no service disruption.