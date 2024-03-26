New partnership to offer HIV support services in Guelph

A new program aims to help people who are living with or who may have HIV in the Guelph-Wellington area.
The Guelph Community Health Centre and the AIDS Committee of Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Area are partnering to deliver HIV support services to community members.
In a news release, the program will be administered by ACCKWA under the direction of the Ontario Ministry of Health starting Monday.
Guelph CHC will be providing harm-reduction services including the Stay Sharp needle exchange program in addition to HIV clinical services and gender-affirming health care.
There is a temporary set up at the health centre while work is underway to establish a permanent location.
The new program will replace ARCH (HIV/AIDS Resources & Community Health) and officials say they are working to ensure there is no service disruption.
Comments