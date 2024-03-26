Menu

Canada

New partnership to offer HIV support services in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 26, 2024 10:49 am
1 min read
Guelph Community Health Centre.
Guelph Community Health Centre. Guelph CHC
A new program aims to help people who are living with or who may have HIV in the Guelph-Wellington area.

The Guelph Community Health Centre and the AIDS Committee of Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Area are partnering to deliver HIV support services to community members.

In a news release, the program will be administered by ACCKWA under the direction of the Ontario Ministry of Health starting Monday.

Guelph CHC will be providing harm-reduction services including the Stay Sharp needle exchange program in addition to HIV clinical services and gender-affirming health care.

There is a temporary set up at the health centre while work is underway to establish a permanent location.

The new program will replace ARCH (HIV/AIDS Resources & Community Health) and officials say they are working to ensure there is no service disruption.

