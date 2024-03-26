1 dead in County Road 36 crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash just east of Lindsay, Ont., in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday night.

Around 10:23 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP and other emergency crews responded to the reported crash on County Road 36, just north of Settlers Road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old man from Dunsford, Ont., a hamlet in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

County Road 36 was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

On Tuesday morning, police stated the cause of collision remains under investigation.