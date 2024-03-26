Menu

1 dead in County Road 36 crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 9:03 am
1 min read
1 dead following County Road 36 crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one man is dead following a single vehicle crash on County Road 36 on March 25, 2024.
One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash just east of Lindsay, Ont., in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday night.

Around 10:23 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP and other emergency crews responded to the reported crash on County Road 36, just north of Settlers Road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old man from Dunsford, Ont., a hamlet in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

County Road 36 was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

On Tuesday morning, police stated the cause of collision remains under investigation.

