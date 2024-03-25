Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

1 airlifted after Lakefield Road head-on collision in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 9:01 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '1 airlifted after Lakefield Road collision in Peterborough'
1 airlifted after Lakefield Road collision in Peterborough
One person was reportedly airlifted to a trauma centre following a head-on collision on Lakefield Road in the north end of Peterborough, Ont., early Sunday, March 24, 2024.
One person was airlifted to a trauma centre following a collision in the north end of Peterborough, Ont., early Sunday.

A head-on collision involving a car and a pickup truck along Lakefield Road north of Woodland Drive was reported at about 2 a.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Crews found one vehicle on its side and another in the ditch.

One person had to be extricated out of one of the vehicles.

An Ornge air ambulance was sent to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre to transport one person to a trauma centre.

The road reopened just after 11 a.m.

Peterborough police are investigating the collision.

More to come

