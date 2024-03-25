1 airlifted after Lakefield Road head-on collision in Peterborough

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person was airlifted to a trauma centre following a collision in the north end of Peterborough, Ont., early Sunday.

A head-on collision involving a car and a pickup truck along Lakefield Road north of Woodland Drive was reported at about 2 a.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Crews found one vehicle on its side and another in the ditch.

One person had to be extricated out of one of the vehicles.

An Ornge air ambulance was sent to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre to transport one person to a trauma centre.

The road reopened just after 11 a.m.

Peterborough police are investigating the collision.

More to come