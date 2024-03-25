Driver who had child in truck faces impaired driving charges in Mill Woods crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for dash camera footage of a serious collision that took place in Mill Woods on Sunday night, which has resulted in impaired driving charges.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of 66th Street and 34th Avenue.

It was reported to police that a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck was travelling north on 66th Street, approaching the intersection, when it proceeded through a red light and hit a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu that was going west on 34th Avenue.

The 21-year-old man driving the Malibu was rescued from the car by firefighters, before being treated and taken by EMS to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A six-year-old boy who was a passenger in the truck was also treated for a non-life-threatening injury on scene and transferred to the care of another guardian.

The 39-year-old man driving the truck was not injured.

The man and boy are family members, police said.

The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating and police said impairment by alcohol was determined to be a factor in the collision.

The 39-year-old driver of the truck is charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, impaired operation over 80 mg., impaired operation causing bodily harm and causing a child to be in need of protective services.

Investigators are asking anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the incident to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.