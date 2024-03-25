Menu

Crime

Kamloops woman arrested in stolen vehicle; guns and ammunition found

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 7:23 pm
1 min read
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. View image in full screen
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. Global News
A suspicious vehicle idling in an Armstrong, B.C.-area parking lot on Saturday caught police attention and they, in turn, caught a suspect with a cache of guns and ammunition.

At 3:50 a.m. Saturday, an officer was conducting routine patrols of the area and observed a vehicle stopped in the parking lot.

“When a query about the license plate was conducted, the officer learned the vehicle was stolen from another jurisdiction the previous day,” RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Pair arrested for unlawful confinement'
Pair arrested for unlawful confinement

“The police officer approached the driver and placed the lone occupant of the vehicle under arrest for possessing stolen property without incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

The subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of illegal firearms, including a handgun, and ammunition, police say.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
“Conducting traffic stops with a stolen vehicle is high-risk for our police officers,” Cpl Tania Finn said.

“It is never known what our officers will encounter and it is very fortunate for everyone involved the driver decided to cooperate with police.”

A 31-year-old woman from Kamloops is currently in custody and faces numerous criminal charges, including possession of stolen property and firearms-related offences. The incident is under investigation.

 

