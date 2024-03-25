Kamloops woman arrested in stolen vehicle; guns and ammunition found

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious vehicle idling in an Armstrong, B.C.-area parking lot on Saturday caught police attention and they, in turn, caught a suspect with a cache of guns and ammunition.

At 3:50 a.m. Saturday, an officer was conducting routine patrols of the area and observed a vehicle stopped in the parking lot.

“When a query about the license plate was conducted, the officer learned the vehicle was stolen from another jurisdiction the previous day,” RCMP said.

“The police officer approached the driver and placed the lone occupant of the vehicle under arrest for possessing stolen property without incident.”

The subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of illegal firearms, including a handgun, and ammunition, police say.

“Conducting traffic stops with a stolen vehicle is high-risk for our police officers,” Cpl Tania Finn said.

“It is never known what our officers will encounter and it is very fortunate for everyone involved the driver decided to cooperate with police.”

A 31-year-old woman from Kamloops is currently in custody and faces numerous criminal charges, including possession of stolen property and firearms-related offences. The incident is under investigation.