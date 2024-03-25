Alberta pharmacists ask for provincial rule change to help deliver measles vaccines

Send this page to someone via email

There’s been increase in people seeking out measles vaccinations this year in Calgary, several local pharmacists told Global News.

“We are certainly getting more requests for it,” said David Brewerton, the pharmacy manager at Lukes Pharmacy Bridgeland. “People inquiring: ‘Do I qualify? Do I need it? Is it available?'”

But, Brewerton says the vaccine is tough to come by.

“There is none. There’s two manufacturers in Canada and one has no stock. The other has restricted stock so they’re restricting it to organizations like Alberta Health,” Brewerton said.

1:38 Measles vaccine shortages reported in Canada

Pharmaceutical giants Merck and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) posted reports to Canada’s drug shortage website showing they are experiencing shortages for their MMR vaccines used to vaccinate against measles, mumps and rubella, with remaining doses reserved for public immunization programs.

Story continues below advertisement

The disclosure comes as the highly contagious infection is spreading across the country and with health authorities strongly advising Canadians to be fully vaccinated against the disease, especially before travelling.

“Typically, pharmacists have not had access to vaccine stock, so we are relying on private stock,” said Randy Howden, president of the Alberta Pharmacists’ Association.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“At this point in time, there is no private stock available from our warehouse and we are being told that may not change until the end of April or May.”

In Alberta, pharmacists only have access to four public health vaccines including those for influenza, COVID-19, pertussis for pregnant women and pneumonia.

The association has been asking the province if there is a possibility of having access to all public health vaccines.

“We know that public health is under a lot of stress with everything that’s been going on for a number of years,” Howden said. “We know that it’s hard for people to access vaccines through public health because of delays in appointments.

The public tends to like coming to the pharmacy. They have relationships with their pharmacist and it’s a comfortable environment and easy to access. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: The public tends to like coming to the pharmacy. They have relationships with their pharmacist and it's a comfortable environment and easy to access.

“We would probably see a bigger uptake to these vaccines if it was an easier process overall,” Howden added. “We haven’t been given a solid answer as to why we’re not able to access these.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Alberta Health for comment. This article will be updated when a response is received.

2:06 Concerns of measles outbreak growing during March break

Howden said he’s concerned about the rising rates of two preventable diseases.

“We are seeing pertussis again as well. We had very low rates in Canada for many years, and due to declining vaccination rates for both of those vaccines now, we’ve open the door to these viruses coming back,” he said.

“It is very concerning that we’re seeing these diseases come back.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It is very concerning that we're seeing these diseases come back."

Starting March 31, Calgary adults booked for vaccinations will only be able to get their shots at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre.

Alberta Health Services says moving all the adult immunizations to one location means appointments will be available six days a week. There will also be additional appointment times in the evenings and on weekends.

Story continues below advertisement

Immunizations are currently offered at AHS clinics in Brentwood, South Calgary Health Centre and Sunridge. AHS says adult shots are only offered one day per week at those locations.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, adults who were born before 1970 and plan to travel should have at least one dose of the vaccine. Those born after 1970 should have two.

2:03 Measles: the symptoms to watch for, and what vaccinated people need to know

With a file from Nathaniel Dove, Global News