Inmate serving 12-year sentence dies at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston: CSC

A man serving a more than decade-long sentence for offences including aggravated assault has died in a Kingston, Ont., prison, officials say.

David Kreindl, 57, died while in custody at Collins Bay Institution Saturday, Correctional Service Canada said Monday.

Officials haven’t said how Kreindl died.

Kreindl had been behind bars since July 2016, serving a 12-year-and-one-month sentence for offences including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, discharge of a prohibited firearm with intent, and uttering threats to cause death or harm, according to CSC.

A CSC spokesperson said Kreindl’s cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

The spokesperson said CSC will conduct a “quality of care review” to examine the facts surrounding his death.