Crime

Inmate serving 12-year sentence dies at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston: CSC

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 4:22 pm
1 min read
Correctional Service Canada says a 57-year-old inmate died at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston on Saturday. View image in full screen
Correctional Service Canada says a 57-year-old inmate died at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
A man serving a more than decade-long sentence for offences including aggravated assault has died in a Kingston, Ont., prison, officials say.

David Kreindl, 57, died while in custody at Collins Bay Institution Saturday, Correctional Service Canada said Monday.

Officials haven’t said how Kreindl died.

Kreindl had been behind bars since July 2016, serving a 12-year-and-one-month sentence for offences including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, discharge of a prohibited firearm with intent, and uttering threats to cause death or harm, according to CSC.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A CSC spokesperson said Kreindl’s cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

The spokesperson said CSC will conduct a “quality of care review” to examine the facts surrounding his death.

