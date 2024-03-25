King George SkyTrain station to close for 6 weeks for track maintenance

Send this page to someone via email

One of Surrey, B.C.’s key transit hubs is closing for six weeks for critical maintenance.

Starting on April 27, the King George SkyTrain station, the Expo Line’s Surrey terminus, will shutter to the public while crews complete track work.

In a Monday media release, TransLink said the Expo Line will temporarily end service at Surrey Central Station while the work is underway.

“Closing down a SkyTrain station is a rare occurrence, and in this instance, unavoidable. TransLink is carrying out crucial infrastructure upgrades including the replacement of two turnouts,” TransLink said on a website for the project.

“This requires dismantling and replacing SkyTrain tracks, and that means no trains can access King George station. These works are essential to ensure a safe, reliable, and modern transit system.”

The transit and transportation agency said it will increase bus service between King George and Surrey Central stations, with service every 15 minutes between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on weekdays.

Bus routes that normally end at King George will also continue on to Surrey Central.

While the track work is underway, crews will also conduct other upgrades on the station, including cable installations, elevator inspections, repairs and cleaning.

The station is projected to reopen in mid-June.

Commuters who rely on the station are being advised to plan an extra 15 minutes of travel time in their trips and can find out more details about the work at TransLink’s website.