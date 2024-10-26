Suspect at large after triple stabbing at New Westminster casino

Police are searching for a suspect after three people were stabbed at a casino in New Westminster, B.C., early Saturday morning.
New Westminster police say they were called to a restaurant inside the Starlight Casino after two groups of people got into a fight on the patio, with three ending up injured.
Police say the victims were treated at the casino before being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The two groups involved in the altercation are not believed to have known each other and its considered an isolated incident.
Police say one person was arrested at the scene, but officers are working to identify further suspects.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact New Westminster police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2024.
