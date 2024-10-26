Suspect at large after triple stabbing at New Westminster casino

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are searching for a suspect after three people were stabbed at a casino in New Westminster, B.C., early Saturday morning.

New Westminster police say they were called to a restaurant inside the Starlight Casino after two groups of people got into a fight on the patio, with three ending up injured.

1:59 Spike in New Westminister crime has police developing action plan

Police say the victims were treated at the casino before being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The two groups involved in the altercation are not believed to have known each other and its considered an isolated incident.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say one person was arrested at the scene, but officers are working to identify further suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact New Westminster police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2024.