Crime

ASIRT investigating police shooting that ended 30-hour standoff in Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 2:44 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police chief speaks about Penbrooke Meadows standoff'
Calgary police chief speaks about Penbrooke Meadows standoff
Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld joins 'Global News Morning Calgary' to discuss the challenges officers faced in last week’s standoff in Penbrooke Meadows. He also spoke about the length of time needed to resolve the situation.
Alberta’s police watchdog has released early details on its investigation into a police shooting that appeared to end a 30-hour standoff in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said its investigation will look into the uses of force in the incident, and isn’t expected to release other information until its final report.

At around 3 p.m. on March 14, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) tactical team approached a home in the Penbrooke Meadows neighbourhood to execute a search warrant.

ASIRT said police used a loudspeaker to let the people inside the home know why CPS was there, and told the occupants to leave. Four people left the home and one man remained inside.

“At 3:43 p.m., gunshots came from the residence and appeared to hit a CPS armoured rescue vehicle,” ASIRT said.

Story continues below advertisement

For the next 30 hours, CPS negotiators tried to de-escalate the situation and encourage a safe and voluntary surrender.

ASIRT said that at 8:41 p.m. on March 15, gunshots came from the front of the home, appearing to hit armoured vehicles from the CPS and RCMP.

  • Three armoured police vehicles are pictured outside a Penbrooke Meadows home on March 15, 2024.

“A gunshot then came from the rear of the residence and the man came into the outer doorway. CPS and RCMP officers fired and struck the man,” ASIRT said.

Story continues below advertisement

The police watchdog said a tactical emergency medical services medic approached and declared the man dead. ASIRT said a shotgun was located on the man’s arm, and other loaded firearms were located inside the home.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
ASIRT said it will continue investigating the use of force over that 30-hour standoff.

Early on the morning of March 16, CPS Chief Mark Neufeld said police “made every effort to bring this to a safe and peaceful conclusion, and have employed numerous tactics and resources over the duration of this prolonged event.”

After the incident ended late on the Friday evening, police allowed area residents to return to the homes they previously evacuated and reopened area roads.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police issue shelter in place warning'
Calgary police issue shelter in place warning
