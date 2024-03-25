Edmonton Elks to celebrate 75th season with new logo, fan park and alumni visits

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s CFL football club is marking its 75th season with what officials promise will be the largest celebrations the club has ever seen.

The Edmonton Elks revealed their plans for the upcoming season on Monday morning, which also happened to mark 75 days until the team’s home opener on June 8.

A lot of the celebrations will focus on EE alumni, with an entire week of festivities planned for fans leading up to the Elks’ home opener against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Our team is getting very fired up for what’s happening,” Elks president and CEO Rick LeLacheur said.

“This will be the largest gathering of green and gold alumni that we’ve ever had.”

75th season logo

The Elks unveiled its 75th season logo, which includes an outline of the city skyline, meant to show the team’s civic pride.

Story continues below advertisement

Commonwealth Stadium’s iconic lights are showcased, symbolizing the team’s home since 1978.

The logo also pictures 14 camera flashes coming from the stands, one for each of the team’s Grey Cup victories.

As a way to pay homage to their past, the football club’s original EE logo is also depicted.

The logo will appear on the players’ helmets on opening night.

View image in full screen The Edmonton Elks unveil their 75th anniversary logo Monday, March 25, 2024. Wes Rosa / Global News

Kickoff to 75th dinner

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

This year, the Elks will host their annual alumni dinner at the beginning of the season, rather than at the end. The team said this is a great way to kick off the 75th season with a bang.

“This is a big deal,” board chair Tom Richards said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to kick this season off with a great party.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We want to kick this season off with a great party."

Richards said this will be the largest alumni dinner the team has ever hosted, with more green and gold alumni that ever.

“It’s always great to see some of these guys, especially the ones that you played with,” legendary Elks’ kick returner Henry “Gizmo” Williams said Monday.

“It’s amazing when you come back and the first thing, you think about the things we did in the locker room and everything just comes back together again.

“You know these guys better than your family because you were around them all the time.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "You know these guys better than your family because you were around them all the time."

The dinner will be held at the Edmonton Convention Centre on June 6. Williams is among the alumni expected at the dinner, along with Ricky Ray, Sean Fleming and Michael Reilly, to name a few.

Alumni autograph session

Also touted to offer more green and gold alumni than ever before: an autograph session with former players will be held at the Commonwealth Fieldhouse from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, ahead of the home opener.

Elks Fan Park

Located just outside Gate 2 at the southwest corner of Commonwealth Stadium, Elks Fan Park will be the place to gather for pre-game fun.

Story continues below advertisement

The tailgate has been expanded to 200 stalls and includes live music. Family seating will be offered in the family picnic section area.

The hours at the kids zone will be expanded, for families wanting to keep their kids entertained. Open turf, inflatables and games will be available until the end of halftime.

Jackie Parker’s outdoor patio space is being “refreshed,” and offers beer and pre-game food.

Merch

What would a 75th anniversary be without new merch?

The team unveiled new clothing, mugs and other merchandise that include the team’s 75th logo.

Fans can buy their 75th anniversary merchandise on the Elks website.

Other ways to mark 75th season

Evan Daum, vice-president of marking and fan engagement with the Elks, said Monday more celebrations are in the works that can’t yet be announced.

“There might be a new on-field look for us as well this season. So I’ll tease that and we look forward to seeing that June 8,” Daum said.

Team gearing up for ‘very competitive’ season

Late last year, the team announced it would be closing the upper bowl of Commonwealth Stadium, as a way to bring fans closer to the action.

Story continues below advertisement

The team has seen a decline in attendance over the years. During the 2023 season, the franchise averaged just over 24,700 spectators per game. In 2015, the football club averaged a CFL-high 31,517 fans per game.

Commonwealth Stadium has a capacity of just over 56,000 fans. The lower bowl holds about 31,000.

LeLacheur said Monday that the club has been working “tremendously hard” to create a “very competitive” roster for the team’s 75th season.

“Clearly we’re expecting a lot more Ws in this season than we’ve had the last couple.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Clearly we're expecting a lot more Ws in this season than we've had the last couple."

Edmonton has recorded three straight last-place finishes in the West Division, with records of 3-11-0 in 2021 and 4-14-0 in both 2022 and 2023.