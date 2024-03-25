Menu





Politics

Budget 2024 should include funding for disability benefit, Liberal MPs urge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2024 1:38 pm
On Thursday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland discussed the federal government's response to the ongoing housing crisis in the form of supplying the housing market with affordable homes through 'tools' like the housing accelerator fund, designed to remove challenges that slow construction. – Feb 22, 2024
Dozens of Liberal members of Parliament are calling on the finance minister to set aside money for the Canada Disability Benefit in next month’s federal budget.

In a letter shared on social media, MP Ryan Turnbull says the benefit, which is designed to help keep people with disabilities out of poverty, is a “legacy social policy” for the government.

The Liberals first introduced a law to create the benefit nearly two years ago.

The Canada Disability Benefit Act became law last summer, and the government has been doing consultations on it for months.

The Liberal MPs say the measure is supported by all parties as well as a majority of Canadians, who want to see funding in the budget to implement it.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to introduce the budget on April 16.

