Crime

Preliminary hearing begins for Quebec man charged with murder in daycare bus crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
A daycare is boarded up in the aftermath of a bus crash outside the centre. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a bus crash outside a daycare centre in Laval, Que, is shown on Feb. 9, 2023. A preliminary hearing is underway for a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by allegedly driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare in February 2023. Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a city bus crashed into the front of a daycare in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children and injuring six other children. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A preliminary hearing is underway for a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by allegedly driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare last year.

Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a transit bus crashed into the front of a daycare in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children and injuring six others.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The 52-year-old former city bus driver faces two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears evidence and determines whether it is sufficient for the case to be sent to trial.

St-Amand was impassive as he listened to testimony Monday morning from the first of 13 witnesses the Crown intends to call over the next four days.

Story continues below advertisement

A publication ban covers the names of the young victims as well as the evidence being presented.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

