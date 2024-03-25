Preliminary hearing begins for Quebec man charged with murder in daycare bus crash

A preliminary hearing is underway for a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by allegedly driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a transit bus crashed into the front of a daycare in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children and injuring six others.
The 52-year-old former city bus driver faces two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.
During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears evidence and determines whether it is sufficient for the case to be sent to trial.
St-Amand was impassive as he listened to testimony Monday morning from the first of 13 witnesses the Crown intends to call over the next four days.
A publication ban covers the names of the young victims as well as the evidence being presented.
- Charges dropped against 3 Ontario police officers for killing toddler in shooting
- ‘Spawns of Satan’: Ruby Franke detailed torture of kids in newly released journal
- One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives returned to B.C. to face murder charge
- 31 arrests in auto theft crackdown operation by police in Ontario, Montreal
Comments