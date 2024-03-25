Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for witnesses after dog killed in Lethbridge hit and run

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 1:33 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on March 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on March 10, 2021. David Rossiter / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are searching for witnesses after a woman and her dog were hit by a vehicle that officers say fled the scene in south Lethbridge over the weekend, killing the dog.

At 1:16 p.m. Sunday, police said a 33-year-old woman and her Yorkshire Terrier were struck by a vehicle in the area of 2oth Avenue and Palm Road South.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers said the dog got away from the woman, and both were struck by a dark-coloured vehicle that did not stop. The woman was knocked to the ground but was not injured, according to police.

The dog was killed in the collision, police said in a news release Monday morning. Members of the Lethbridge police’s victim and witnesses services provided support to the woman and helped make arrangements to take the dog to a local pet crematorium.

Police searched the area for video and witnesses, but came up empty handed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the vehicle is described as a dark-coloured SUV or truck, possibly with tinted windows. Officers do not have a description of the driver.

Officers ask witnesses or anyone with video to contact police at 403-328-4444 and refer to file 24005270.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices