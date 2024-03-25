Police search for witnesses after dog killed in Lethbridge hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for witnesses after a woman and her dog were hit by a vehicle that officers say fled the scene in south Lethbridge over the weekend, killing the dog.

At 1:16 p.m. Sunday, police said a 33-year-old woman and her Yorkshire Terrier were struck by a vehicle in the area of 2oth Avenue and Palm Road South.

Officers said the dog got away from the woman, and both were struck by a dark-coloured vehicle that did not stop. The woman was knocked to the ground but was not injured, according to police.

The dog was killed in the collision, police said in a news release Monday morning. Members of the Lethbridge police’s victim and witnesses services provided support to the woman and helped make arrangements to take the dog to a local pet crematorium.

Police searched the area for video and witnesses, but came up empty handed.

Police said the vehicle is described as a dark-coloured SUV or truck, possibly with tinted windows. Officers do not have a description of the driver.

Officers ask witnesses or anyone with video to contact police at 403-328-4444 and refer to file 24005270.