Crime

Board denies day parole for Winnipeg man who sexually assaulted girl, woman in 2014

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on February 5, 2018. View image in full screen
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on February 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Parole Board of Canada has denied day release for a man who beat and sexually assaulted a girl and a woman in separate random attacks in Winnipeg a decade ago.

The board says it has concerns about Justin Hudson’s struggles with mental health and addiction issues, as well as his recent assault on another inmate.

The board is encouraging Hudson to work with a psychiatrist.

Justin Hudson was sentenced to 23 years for the high-profile assaults he and a cousin committed in 2014.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Hudson and the cousin robbed, beat and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl before she ended up in the frigid Assiniboine River.

She later became an advocate for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Hours later, Hudson and his cousin repeatedly beat and sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman.

Hudson and the cousin, Robert McKay, each pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

McKay, who was 17 at the time, was sentenced as an adult to 17 years.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

