Race is on to reunite orphaned orca calf with its pod near Zeballos

The race is on to reunite an orphaned orca calf with its pod after its mother tragically died on the weekend.

The whale became stranded in a shallow area near Zeballos on Vancouver Island early Saturday.

Despite a community effort, locals were unable to move the orca into deeper water in time.

On Sunday, community members continued to mourn the tragedy.

Officials said the calf is still in the area without its mother or members of its pod.

“We’re going to monitor the situation,” Jared Towers, executive director of Bay Cetology, told Global News.

“If the calf gets out on its own at high tide, that would be wonderful, but highly unlikely, so we may have to coax it out.

“They do often hunt in shallow waters and unfortunately, it was a risky place to be at the wrong time.”

Staff with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans remain at the scene.

By Sunday afternoon, the mother whale was towed out of the area.