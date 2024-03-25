Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Environment

Race is on to reunite orphaned orca calf with its pod near Zeballos

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 1:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island community unable to save stranded orca'
Vancouver Island community unable to save stranded orca
A sad ending on Vancouver Island after a community came together Saturday trying to save a stranded orca. The whale was beached in Zeballos with a calf nearby, but as Alissa Thibault reports, their efforts could not save the animal.
The race is on to reunite an orphaned orca calf with its pod after its mother tragically died on the weekend.

The whale became stranded in a shallow area near Zeballos on Vancouver Island early Saturday.

Despite a community effort, locals were unable to move the orca into deeper water in time.

On Sunday, community members continued to mourn the tragedy.

Officials said the calf is still in the area without its mother or members of its pod.

“We’re going to monitor the situation,” Jared Towers, executive director of Bay Cetology, told Global News.

“If the calf gets out on its own at high tide, that would be wonderful, but highly unlikely, so we may have to coax it out.

Story continues below advertisement

“They do often hunt in shallow waters and unfortunately, it was a risky place to be at the wrong time.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island community mourning dead orca, trying to unite calf with pod'
Vancouver Island community mourning dead orca, trying to unite calf with pod

Staff with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans remain at the scene.

By Sunday afternoon, the mother whale was towed out of the area.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

