Cat dies after being shot with arrow south of Peterborough: police

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating after a cat was fatally shot by an arrow south of the city.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, a resident in neighbouring Cavan-Monaghan Township reported their cat was shot by an arrow in the area of Deyell Line and County Road 10, just south of the village of Millbrook.

Police said the feline was found injured in a home’s driveway. The cat was taken to a vet and had to be euthanized as a result of the injuries, police say.

Police said anyone with information can all officers at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or leave tips with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.