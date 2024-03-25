Menu

Crime

Cat dies after being shot with arrow south of Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 12:47 pm
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating the death of a cat that was found shot by an arrow south of the city on March 24, 2024. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating the death of a cat that was found shot by an arrow south of the city on March 24, 2024. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating after a cat was fatally shot by an arrow south of the city.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, a resident in neighbouring Cavan-Monaghan Township reported their cat was shot by an arrow in the area of Deyell Line and County Road 10, just south of the village of Millbrook.

Police said the feline was found injured in a home’s driveway. The cat was taken to a vet and had to be euthanized as a result of the injuries, police say.

Police said anyone with information can all officers at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or leave tips with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

