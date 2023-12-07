Menu

Canada

Halifax police officers who shot man armed with bow and arrow cleared of wrongdoing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2023 3:58 pm
Two Halifax police officers who fatally shot a man carrying a bow and arrow have been cleared of wrongdoing by Nova Scotia’s police watchdog.

The Serious Incident Response Team says the two Halifax Regional Police officers were defending themselves from a perceived threat when they both fired their guns, killing the suspect as he pointed a bow loaded with an arrow at them on May 27.

A report from the independent agency says the officers had been dispatched at 9 a.m. to Maybank Park, in Dartmouth, where they and other officers repeatedly told the man to drop the weapon before he was shot.

Watchdog investigators took statements from the 37 police officers involved, interviewed 11 civilian witnesses and reviewed photos and video recordings of the incident.

A photo from one witness shows the “bow and arrow fully drawn” before police shot the suspect.

The report says the officers at the scene discussed using less-lethal force, but that option was complicated because the suspect spent most of his time shielded by a vehicle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.

