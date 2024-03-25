Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, March 25

See more sharing options

Saskatoon police preparing calls for service and crime report for Fairhaven, and preventing cannabis poisoning in children.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, March 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police is developing crime, calls for service report

Saskatoon Police Service is working with the fire department to develop a report on calls for service.

Chief Dave Haye says this will tell the story of crime for not only the Fairhaven neighbourhood, but also for the wellness centre and the Confederation Suburban Centre.

Haye speaks more about the aim of the report in this interview with Chris Carr.

4:03 Saskatoon police developing crime, calls for service report

Cannabis poisoning concerns the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A new campaign aims to spread awareness about the dangers of cannabis and the accidental poisoning of kids.

Robyn Stewart with the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute says this typically happens when a child mistakes cannabis edibles for regular food.

Stewart looks at steps that can be taken to protect children from accidental cannabis poisoning and other potential poisons in the home.

3:42 Cannabis poisoning concerning for the Sask. Prevention Institute

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 25

Sunny, but cool — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, March 25, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.