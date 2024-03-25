Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Service outage means no classes at U of Winnipeg on Monday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 8:31 am
1 min read
The University of Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The University of Winnipeg. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Students at the University of Winnipeg are getting an unexpected day off Monday.

Classes are cancelled at the downtown university, including the Collegiate, due to a service outage on campus.

The school said it doesn’t expect key systems to be available throughout the day, although its technology team is working to restore services.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It’s also encouraging staff to work from home if they’re able, due to WiFi and internet outages.

Updates are expected to be posted on the U of W’s website and its UW Safe App.

Click to play video: 'State of downtown Winnipeg: “university students helping recovery”'
State of downtown Winnipeg: “university students helping recovery”
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices