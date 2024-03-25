Service outage means no classes at U of Winnipeg on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Students at the University of Winnipeg are getting an unexpected day off Monday.

Classes are cancelled at the downtown university, including the Collegiate, due to a service outage on campus.

The school said it doesn’t expect key systems to be available throughout the day, although its technology team is working to restore services.

It’s also encouraging staff to work from home if they’re able, due to WiFi and internet outages.

Updates are expected to be posted on the U of W’s website and its UW Safe App.