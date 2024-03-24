Menu

Crime

Man injured after early morning shooting in southeast Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 24, 2024 5:05 pm
1 min read
One man is injured after being shot in the leg in southeast Calgary early Saturday morning. Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Monday, May 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
One man is injured after being shot in the leg in southeast Calgary early Saturday morning. Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Monday, May 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC; SDV
One man is injured after being shot in the leg in southeast Calgary early Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of 25th Street and Peigan Trail Southeast around 5 a.m. The incident, however, wasn’t reported to police until 9 a.m. that morning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said the victim was found in the 1000 Block of 36th Street Northeast. Police said someone else shot the man, but officers do not have details about the suspect at this time or whether it was targeted.

