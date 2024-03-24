Man injured after early morning shooting in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One man is injured after being shot in the leg in southeast Calgary early Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of 25th Street and Peigan Trail Southeast around 5 a.m. The incident, however, wasn’t reported to police until 9 a.m. that morning.

Police said the victim was found in the 1000 Block of 36th Street Northeast. Police said someone else shot the man, but officers do not have details about the suspect at this time or whether it was targeted.