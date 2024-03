See more sharing options

A flipped-over semi-truck accident has closed parts of a major Calgary thoroughfare in the city’s northeast on Sunday afternoon.

In a social media post on X, YYC Transportation said the incident is blocking the eastbound lanes of Country Hills Boulevard and Deerfoot Trail Northeast.

Fire hazmat crews are on scene cleaning up after the collision caused the truck to spill the substance it was carrying.

ALERT: Traffic incident on Country Hills Bv at Deerfoot Tr NE, blocking the EB lanes. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/lvDIDBxlqK — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 24, 2024

–More to come…