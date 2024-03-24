Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Films about Canadian agriculture screened in Kingston, Ont.

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted March 24, 2024 4:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Films about Canadian agriculture screened in Kingston, Ont.'
Films about Canadian agriculture screened in Kingston, Ont.
Films about Canadian agriculture screened in Kingston, Ont.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Agriculture enthusiasts of all kinds were invited to The Screening Room this weekend to take in a film series titled Depth of Field: Films about farming.

The series, produced and presented by the National Farmers Union, looks at over 50 different Canadian farms, and the challenges they face year-round.

Josh Suppan owns a farm.

He’s also the president of the local chapter of the National Farmers Union. He said farmers all over the world are facing a variety of problems, but there is one common problem affecting them all.

“Climate change is certainly a big one. You have to be resilient to battle the ever-changing weather patterns, whether you’re having a drought one year or you’re having crazy rains or high temperatures, low temperatures,” said Suppan.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Suppan also points out people are far less connected to the food they eat, something the docuseries addresses.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re very removed from our food in society now which, we haven’t been, like … 50 years ago and before that, you know, everyone was growing their food and that’s very much not the case now,” he added.

It’s a sentiment echoed by local farmer and fellow union member Katherine Rothermel.

Her farm on Wolfe Island, Kitchen Table Seed House, is featured in the docuseries.

Trending Now

“The food system is like out there somewhere and we’re just so disconnected from the farms and the industrial farming system and I just hope that it personalizes it for people,” she said.

More on Canada

That’s why the movies are being screened in communities from coast to coast to coast.

Sunday’s screenings at the Screening Room were sold out.

Rothermel said she hopes the series will inspire people to be better stewards of the land.

“I really hope that people can connect with the stories of individual farms and sort of personalize it in a way that allows people to connect in a better way,” she said.

Though they’re only being screened in Kingston once, the series of short films is available on the National Farmers Union of Canada’s YouTube channel.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices