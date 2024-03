See more sharing options

Fire crews were on the scene of a fatal house fire on Sunday morning that left one person dead.

Crews responded to the fire at 2 a.m. on the 2500 block of Elliot Street. A person was found dead following a search of the building.

Regina Fire is currently investigating.

