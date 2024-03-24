Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man seriously injured in Sarnia, Ont., stabbing: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 24, 2024 2:14 pm
1 min read
Sarnia Police cruiser View image in full screen
Photo of a Sarnia Police Cruiser. Sarnia Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 51-year-old man in Sarina, Ont., suffered serious but not life-threatening stabbing injuries during a fight on Saturday night.

Police say officers were called to the River City Vineyard, located at 260 Mitton Street North, shortly after midnight on reports of an altercation between two men. One man was reportedly stabbed multiple times and taken to hospital.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A 24-year-old Sarnia man was arrested and charged with assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the Sarnia Police Service at (519)344-8861 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'New details in random knife attack in downtown Vancouver'
New details in random knife attack in downtown Vancouver
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices