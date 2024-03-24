Man seriously injured in Sarnia, Ont., stabbing: police

A 51-year-old man in Sarina, Ont., suffered serious but not life-threatening stabbing injuries during a fight on Saturday night.
Police say officers were called to the River City Vineyard, located at 260 Mitton Street North, shortly after midnight on reports of an altercation between two men. One man was reportedly stabbed multiple times and taken to hospital.
A 24-year-old Sarnia man was arrested and charged with assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the Sarnia Police Service at (519)344-8861 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
