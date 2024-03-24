Man seriously injured in Sarnia, Ont., stabbing: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 51-year-old man in Sarina, Ont., suffered serious but not life-threatening stabbing injuries during a fight on Saturday night.

Police say officers were called to the River City Vineyard, located at 260 Mitton Street North, shortly after midnight on reports of an altercation between two men. One man was reportedly stabbed multiple times and taken to hospital.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A 24-year-old Sarnia man was arrested and charged with assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the Sarnia Police Service at (519)344-8861 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).