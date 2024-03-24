Menu

Canada

Elon Musk’s X to pay legal bills for Brampton, Ont., doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, says it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19.
Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, says it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19.Jars full of empty COVID-19 vaccine vials are shown at a pharmacy in Toronto on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Elon Musk’s X says it’s funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19.

In a post to the X News account on Sunday morning, the company formerly known as Twitter wrote that it’s “proud to defend” Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill against what it calls “government-supported efforts to cancel her speech.”

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

In 2021, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario cautioned the Brampton, Ont.-based pediatrics specialist over her tweets, including one saying vaccination for COVID-19 was unnecessary.

The doctor has an ongoing crowdfunding campaign asking for $300,000 to help pay for legal costs, including a cost order related to a lawsuit she launched against what she called a “malicious online smear campaign.”

Gill issued an X post saying Musk committed to paying the remainder of her crowdfunding campaign and helping her appeal the College’s cautions from 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Gill tagged Musk in a post asking him for help earlier this week, saying she owed around $300,000 in costs that were due in four days.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

