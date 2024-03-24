Menu

Environment

Vancouver Island community unable to save stranded orca

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Alissa Thibault Global News
Posted March 24, 2024 1:06 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island community unable to save stranded orca'
Vancouver Island community unable to save stranded orca
A sad ending on Vancouver Island after a community came together Saturday trying to save a stranded orca. The whale was beached in Zeballos with a calf nearby, but as Alissa Thibault reports, their efforts could not save the animal.
It was an unusual sight that caught the eye of a resident in the small Vancouver Island community of Zebellos: an orca seemingly stranded and stuck.

“I was trying to figure out what I was looking at so I stopped,” said Glen McCall.

“I watched it for a bit wondering if it was alive or not, then I could see that it was breathing.”

Word was then sent around the village that a female orca had become stuck in a shallow area of Zabellos Inlet.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada was contacted as well, but with time running out, about a dozen locals jumped in to help.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“There were (lots) of band members and community members, it was a frantic scene,” said Stan Price, also a resident of the community.

Their efforts became even more desperate when they realized a calf was swimming nearby.

“We were pouring water on her and DFO gave us a couple of instructions like keep the blow hole free from water, and put some blankets on her and keep them moist. We were trying to best we could,” Price said.

But without the help of the ocean’s tide, the group was not able to budge the orca.

Female orcas can weigh up to 3,000 kilograms.

“We couldn’t get her onto her belly,” Price said.

Without being able to breathe, the orca drowned.

The Marine Education and Research Society said it’s unknown why the orca became stranded at this stage.

There was a dead seal in its mouth so it was likely hunting during the high tide, but there could have been something wrong with its health.

There are also questions about whether the calf will be able to survive on its own.

Experts said that will depend on its age and whether it has other family members around. Work is now being done to identify the orca.

