2 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following collision in Spruce Grove

RCMP are investigating a collision in Spruce Grove, on Saturday in which two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after their minivan was struck by a speeding vehicle.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3 p.m. when a Stony Plain peace officer was attempting to stop a speeding red sedan at the intersection of Nelson Drive and Highway 16A. Police said the driver ignored the officer and sped off.

RCMP said their preliminary investigation revealed the sedan was near a red light light on Calahoo Road and turned onto Highway 16a westbound when the driver “failed to stop at the red light and accelerated to a high rate of speed.”

Police said the vehicle then approached another red light at Nelson Drive, failed to stop and collided with the minivan.

RCMP said the man driving the minivan and his female passenger, both residents of Spruce Grove, were taken to hospital.

The driver and passenger of the sedan also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.