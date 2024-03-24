Don’t walk: City of Winnipeg says local ice surfaces are melting and unsafe

The City of Winnipeg is warning residents about dangerous conditions on waterways due to thin ice conditions.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the city said that all city waterways are unsafe and that individuals should not walk on the ice on rivers and ponds.

On its website, the city added that crews are marking dangerous areas along the waterways. It also stated that people should stay off from rivers, ponds, streams, ditches, and other areas where water collects.

“Ice on the surface may appear thick but could actually be uneven…,” the city said.

In an earlier interview with Global News, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it responds to 150 water and ice safety calls every year.

In a release on March 22, Matt Rollason with WFPS said that waterways are in the process of melting. He said if someone gets stuck in the ice, first responders have been training to provide a helping hand.

“We’ve been using a controlled environment to practice how to perform ice rescues in the safest possible way,” he said. “We like to get ahead of the curve for peak ice rescue season in the spring.”