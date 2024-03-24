17-year-old boy dead after car crash in New Brunswick island community

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle crash in the southwestern New Brunswick community of Campobello Island.

In a release, police said members of the St. Stephen RCMP detachment responded to a report of the incident on Highway 774, near Wilsons Beach, at about 11:20 p.m. on Friday night.

“The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” police said in a statement.

“A 17-year-old passenger, and only other occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.”

Police added that the cause of the crash is still under investigation and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the boy’s exact cause of death.

“An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation,” police said.