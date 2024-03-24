Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

17-year-old boy dead after car crash in New Brunswick island community

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted March 24, 2024 10:38 am
1 min read
Police said members of the St. Stephen RCMP detachment responded to a report of the incident on Highway 774, near Wilsons Beach, at about 11:20 p.m. on Friday night.
Police said members of the St. Stephen RCMP detachment responded to a report of the incident on Highway 774, near Wilsons Beach, at about 11:20 p.m. on Friday night. File Photo / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 17-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle crash in the southwestern New Brunswick community of Campobello Island.

In a release, police said members of the St. Stephen RCMP detachment responded to a report of the incident on Highway 774, near Wilsons Beach, at about 11:20 p.m. on Friday night.

“The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” police said in a statement.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

“A 17-year-old passenger, and only other occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police added that the cause of the crash is still under investigation and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the boy’s exact cause of death.

“An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation,” police said.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices