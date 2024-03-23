Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign American defensive back

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed another American to the blue and gold, this time to play defensive back.

On Saturday, the Bombers announced the contract with Terrell Bonds of Miami, Fla.

The five-foot-nine, 185-pound 27-year-old played the 2023 season with the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL, the Bombers said in a statement. There, he made 14 tackles, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and 11 punt returns for 108 yards over nine games.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In 2019, Bonds was undrafted and signed with the Baltimore Ravens, the Bombers said. He spent that season on the practice roster (PR), but played four games with the team in 2020. In those games, he made six tackles before being put back on the PR.

Bonds played with the Pittsburgh Maulers in the United States Football League for the 2022 season, the Bombers said.

Story continues below advertisement

He also played four seasons with the Tennessee State Tigers; he made 95 tackles, ten interceptions, two touchdowns, 28 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 39 games.